Over 100 Malawians stuck in war torn Sudan

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is urging Malawians living in Sudan to register with the Malawi embassy in Egypt in the wake of war in the north-eastern African nation.

Kabaghe, Public Relations Officer for the Ministry says the registration can be done through the deputy head of mission in Cairo.

“The registration can be done through, Dr. Shoab Mzoma, Deputy Head of Mission Malawi Embassy, Cairo. Email: [email protected] or WhatsApp: +201067506995,” he said.

Among others, the ministry has requested the Malawians to include, name, gender, location and contact numbers in their registration.

The government is urging the citizens to stay safe and exercise vigilance at all times.

Reports indicate that most of the fighting is happening in Sudan’s capital Khartoum, however, clashes are reported across the country.

Currently, over 300 people have reportedly been killed and over three thousand have been injured in the ongoing fighting.