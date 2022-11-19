Over 40 professional golfers billed for Seed-Co golf championship

About 45 professional golfers from Malawi, Zimbabwe and Zambia have confirmed their participation at Seed-Co Malawi open golf championship scheduled to take place on November 22-25, 2022 at Lilongwe Golf Club.

In an interview, Professional Golfers Association of Malawi (PGA-Mw) President, General Henry Odillo (retired), said that the number of confirmed participants for the tournament is encouraging.

“It is encouraging that over 40 golfers have shown interest to take part in the forthcoming Seed-Co Malawi open golf championship, however the door is still open and we are looking forward to have the participation of more than 50 professional golfers at the tournament,” Odillo said.

He added that, with the golf tournament they are also expecting to host amateur golfers who will start their game on November 25-27, 2022.

According to him, in the category of the professional golfers Seed-Co has sponsored 15, 000 US dollars (over MK15 million) which will be shared among the winners from position number one up to 15 and he hailed the seed company for its kind gesture.

“We are extremely grateful to Seed-Co for having come forward to sponsor the tournament with a lot of money,” he said.

In his comment, Seed-Co Commercial Director Gift Kawamba said that as the company they are committed to supporting the game of golf in the country.

“We are motivated to partner with the Malawi government to promote sports, hence we decided to choose golf as an area where we wanted to participate and so far we are very impressed because of the feedback that we have been getting from our stakeholders,” Kawamba explained.

Seed-Co has been sponsoring golf tournaments in the country since the year 2019 and it has been working closely with the PGA-Mw and Lilongwe Golf Club since it started to grant its sponsorship.

