Over 580 Farmers receive Neef fertiliser loans in Chitipa and Karonga

The National Economic Empowerment Fund (Neef) has distributed fertiliser to farmers in Chitipa and Karonga districts as part of efforts to enhance food security and promote agricultural productivity.

In Chitipa, 252 smallholder farmers benefited from the programme, while 330 farmers received fertiliser in Karonga District.

Deputy Minister of Agriculture, Benedicto Chambo, presided over the distribution exercises, held on Wednesday in Chitipa and Thursday in Karonga. During the events, Chambo highlighted the government’s commitment to eradicating hunger through strategic agricultural support programs.

“The government is working tirelessly to eliminate hunger in the country through initiatives like this. Despite facing some initial challenges, the programme has shown great potential for improvement in the next farming season,” said Chambo.

Chambo also urged Neef to enhance the loan package by including seeds and pesticides alongside fertiliser to create a more comprehensive agricultural support system.

On his part, Neef Executive Director, Humphreys Mdyetseni, stressed the importance of loan repayment to ensure the sustainability of the programme.

“This is designed as a revolving fund, and its continuity relies heavily on the timely repayment of loans by beneficiaries,” said Mdyetseni.

One of the beneficiaries, Ellen Yaled from Traditional Authority (T/A) Mwabulambya in Chitipa, expressed her gratitude, noting that she could not afford fertiliser due to high costs.

“This support has come at the right time. I was unable to buy fertiliser on my own because it is too expensive,” she said.

Charles Mlelemba, another beneficiary from T/A Kyungu in Karonga, pledged to repay his loan to ensure that other farmers can benefit in the future.

“We understand this is a revolving fund, and we want it to continue. That is why we are committed to repaying our loans,” Mlelemba said.

Traditional leaders also praised the initiative. Senior Chief Mwabulambya of Chitipa commended the government, stating that the programme is more effective than the Affordable Inputs Programme. Similarly, Senior Chief Kalonga of Karonga encouraged beneficiaries to repay their loans to keep the programme running smoothly.

This fertiliser distribution marks a significant step toward achieving food security in Malawi, as the government continues to support smallholder farmers through innovative agricultural financing models.

