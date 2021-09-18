Over 60 percent of the population to get COVID-19 vaccination by 2023

Lilongwe, September 18, Mana: Malawi is targeting to vaccinate over 60 percent of its population by the end of 2023 in order to fight COVID-19.

Secretary for Health, Dr Charles Mwansambo disclosed this Friday during a Virtual Press Conference on COVID-19 Vaccines Updates in Lilongwe.

He said COVID-19 statistics are showing that the vaccines are working in the effect as the majority of the cases being admitted to treatment units and those dying from the pandemic are not vaccinated.

Mwansambo said intensifying publicity and demand creation activities by engaging various sectors of the community to address the myth and misinformation among others

He said in view of this development, the government has decided to increase the uptake of the vaccines by providing mobile vaccination clinics closer to the communities.

“Opening of mobile vaccination sites is non-regular vaccination places for easy vaccines access such as markets and shopping malls,” Mwansambo pointed out.

The Secretary added that there was need to arrange immunization sessions in work places and churches, opening vaccination sites in all the colleges and universities and promote door to door vaccinations as means to improve the uptake of the vaccines.

He said a total of 968. 290 vaccine doses have been administered in the country.

“Cumulatively 502,082 and 235, 133 people have received the first dose and second dose of AstraZeneca vaccine respectively while 231, 075 people have received Johnson and Johnson vaccine,” Mwansambo stated.

He said cumulatively 466,208 people are fully vaccinated.

World Health Organization (WHO) Technical Officer, Randy Mungwira said COVID-19 vaccines are added tool to the COVID-19 fight supplementing preventive measures of frequent hand washing with soap, proper wearing of mask and observing physical distance.

He said the preventive measure would help one from contracting the disease when vaccinated which help in reducing the risk of developing serious disease, risk of hospitalization and death.

