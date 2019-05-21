Oxfam tips winners in Malawi tripartite elections

As Malawians elect the president, members of parliament and councillors, Oxfam Malawi has urged winners in the watershed polls to focus on addressing the main drivers of inequality, improve the delivery of essential services, empower women and address lapses in public resources governance.

In a statement issued by Oxfam Country Director, Lingalireni Mihowa, seen by Nyasa Times, said breaking out of slow and unequal growth requires the government for citizens, especiall for those living on the fringe of society rather than serving powerful vested interests within and outside of the country.

Quoting the Oxfam report called ‘A Dangerous Divide–the State of Inequality in Malawi, found that in just seven years between 2004 and 2011, the gap between the richest (10 per cent of Malawians) and the poorest (40 per cent) increased by almost a third.

Mihowa said “the embezzlement of public funds is a significant contributory factor to increasing inequality and poverty in Malawi.”

She said Oxfam urges the government to be to ensure that there is transparent and accountable government and institutions, and tackling corruption, replacing the political capture of policy making by a powerful minority with inclusive political and economic institutions.

Mihowa added that the area focus on women’s economic empowerment and gender equality, with an emphasis on the social and cultural norms that act as a brake on progress.

She said government should invest in universal, quality, free public services, such as health care and education that benefit everyone in society, offer social protection for the poorest and dramatically reduce inequality.

