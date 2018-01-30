PAC cancel meeting for mass demos

The Public Affairs Committee (PAC) has postponed its two-day meeting in Lilongwe in which they would have discussed on when to hold peaceful mass demonstrations following the shooting down of Electoral Reforms Bills during the last meeting of Parliament.

The quasi-religious grouping and governance watchdog will not hold the meeting to discuss on the date of the demonstrations that were postponed last month because of the unavailability of some board members.

PAC executive director Robert Phiri said a new date for the meeting will have to be set.

“Some board members said they had other commitments and the meeting will be rescheduled to next week or thereabouts,” said Phiri.

PAC has been planning to reignite the protests following the shooting down of three bills in the 47th Parliamentary meeting that it had been pushing government to have tabled.

Last December, the body said it would meet this month to strategise on the way forward on the planned demonstrations.

The bills that were shot down include the Assumption of Office of the President (Transitional Arrangement) Bill, Presidential, Parliamentary and Local Government Elections Bill and the Constitutional (Amendment) Bill.

