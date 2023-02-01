PAC confirms new top prosecutor Chamkakala, Chilomba as Deputy DG for ACB

Public Appointments Committee (PAC) on Monday confirmed Masauko Chamkakala as Malawi’s new Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Chamkakala, replacing Dr. Steve William Kayuni.

President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera recently relieved Kayuni of his duties over the arrest of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Director General Martha Chizuma.

PAC Chairperson Joyce Chitsulo told journalists in Lilongwe soon after the confirmation that the majority of the members saw potential in Chamkakala.

“The way he has responded to the questions from members only shows that he is an experienced and well qualified person. This has convinced the committee to confirm him to serve the office of the DPP,” she said.

Chitsulo said 14 of the 16 members who were present voted in favour of the new DPP.

Before his confirmation, Chimkakala was working as the Director General of the Malawi Legal Aid Bureau.

PAC also confirmed Hillary Chilomba as Deputy Director General ACB.

Before his confirmation, Chilomba was working at Malawi Human Rights Commission (MHRC).

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!