PAC faults Chakwera administration over ‘illegal’ recruitment in public service

March 24, 2021 Owen Khamula -Nyasa Times Be the first to comment

A powerful parliamentary committee has faulted the Lazarus Chakwera administration for flouting laid down procedures in the hiring of officials in the public service.

Namalomba: Chakwera administration has so many illegal appointments

Shadreck Namalomba, chairperson of Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee said the Tonse Alliance  regime is repeating the cycle of irregular recruitments in the public service.

It follows the publishing last week of the Ombudsman’s report detailing various unprocedural appointments and promotions at the Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA) during the ousted DPP administration.

Among others, Ombudsman Martha Chizuma questioned the appointment of Collins Magalasi, by the Office of the President and Cabinet rather than the MERA board, as CEO notwithstanding failure to advertise the position.

Reacting to the report, the parliamentary committee observes that the MCP-led Tonse administration is following a similar path.

Namalomba cited the appointments of Chief Secretary to the government as well as Malawi Revenue Authority Commissioner General as examples where procedures were flouted.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
0 0 vote
Article Rating

Sharing is caring!

Follow us in Twitter
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
shares
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
K4m raised of needed K11m: Appeal for support to send Chikondi Kazembe for specialised breast cancer treatment in India:

Concerned citizens and relations of breast cancer-stricken, 28-year-old Chikondi Kazembe, are appealing to well-wishers to donate funds towards helping her...

Close