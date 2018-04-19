PAC throws its weight behind April 27 anti-govt protests

Government’s vocal and fierce critic, the Public Affairs Committee (PAC) has backed the April 27 protests against the government and says it will not only participate but sponsor the march, accusing the DPP-led administration of abusing powers through impunity.

The chairman of the quasi-religious organization, Father Felix Chingota says the civil society sponsored peaceful march will send a clear message to the government to stop abuse of power, impunity and high level corruption.

“We are mobilizing our membership to join the protests. The DPP (ruling Democratic Progressive Party) has failed Malawians, we will therefore be better heard with the demos,” said Chingota.

He said the issues raised by the CSOs which have triggered the protests march have always been a concern to PAC.

“Members noted that the issues of failure to implement electoral reforms, rampant corruption, economic decline that is hindering transformation of livelihoods, lack of transparency and accountability on the issue of K4 billion and general lack of direction of our nation remain serious causes of concern,” reads part of the statement signed by Rev Chingota and PAC spokesman Father Peter Mulomole.

The CSOs are organising the demonstrations to express displeasure over government’s handling of the K4 billion pay-out to members of Parliament (MPs), among other concerns.

An advertisement sponsored by the CSOs asking people to go out and protest, says Malawi has virtually collapsed, the economy is on its knees and the youth can no longer get jobs.

Chingota said PAC will provide reflectors and placards which were supposed to be used during the December 2017 electoral reforms demos.

The CSOs want to force Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Development Goodall Gondwe and Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Kondwani Nankhumwa to resign from Cabinet for the “inconsistencies, illegality and a cloud of suspicions” that have characterised the infamous K4 billion pay-out that raises governance and accountability questions.

Youth and Society (YAS) executive director Charles Kajoloweka, whose organisation is one of those in the forefront pushing for good governance and accountability, said his organisation and others will go ahead with the demonstrations as planned

Government spokesperson Nicholas Dausi said he could not comment because the government was not participating in the demos.

The demonstrations are set to be held under the theme-For How Long Shall Malawians Continue To Be Taken for Granted? Loss of Public Trust in the Current Administration: Time to Reclaim Our Destiny.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :