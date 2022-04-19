PAC to meet Afrobarometer

April 20, 2022 Phillip Pasula-Nyasa Times

Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Parliament says it will seek audience with Afrobarometer on the issue of corruption in the country.

This is coming after a report released last week by Afrobarometer which named the Malawi Police Service (MPS) as the most corrupt institution in the country.

Chairperson for the committee, Shadrack Namalomba, said the committee is interested to hear more from Afrobarometer on this issue.

“The issue of corruption is so worrisome. As Public Accounts Committee, we are disappointed with the fact that corruption is still high in the country. It’s even worrisome to hear that some institutions tasked to fight corruption are also involved in the same. We will invite Afrobarometer to hear how they got their findings,” Namalomba explained to the local media.

Meanwhile, the Malawi Police Service has said although the service has been named as the most corrupt institution, more is being done to fight the vice.

