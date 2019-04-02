PAC to meet presidential hopefuls one-on-one to sign peace accord, accept outcome of vote

Public Affairs Committee (PAC) will be meeting all eight presidential candidates in the May 21 2019 Tripartite Elections individually to sign an agreement to maintain peace and abide by the outcome of the vote.

PAC chairperson the Reverend Felix Chingota said the move is one of the activities the quasi-religious body will engage in prior to the elections.

The body previously engaged political parties in 2014 to sign the peace accord and some did not.

Nyasa Times understands that the 2019 Peace Accord will compel leaders to abide by the election result announcement procedures, thereby minimising conflicts between contesting parties.

PAC is scheduled to hold its first meeting with Mbakuwaku Movement for Development (MMD) presidential aspirant Peter Dominic Kuwani this Wednesday.

Then the quasi-religious body will engage Minister of Health Atupele Muluzi, who is presidential candidate for United Democratic Front (UDF) on same Wednesday afternoon.

The meetings are scheduled for Sunbird Capital Hotel in Lilongwe.

PAC says schedules for other candidates will be released upon confirmation.

Catholic University of Malawi political analyst Nandini Patel observed that introducing a peace accord for mediation is a good idea.

But she proposed that it is also important for electoral stakeholders to look into existing conflict handling strategies instead of bringing in new ones.

She referred her proposal to the National Peace Architecture instrument which the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) developed in conjunction with the Office of the President and Cabinet following the July 20 2011 demonstrations

