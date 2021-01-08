Pakistan gets 20 more years after appeal: Malawi court says earlier sentence of 16 years manifestly inadequate
Pakistan national Zeeshan Jaral Raja, 36, appealed for leniency over 16 years jail sentence he was handed for sexual assault on a 15-year-old girl but has turned out to be a painful experience High Court judge Redson Kapindu has slapped him a 30-year jail term for defilement and another 20 years for abduction.
Jaral Raja a businessman trading as Asante Cash and Carry at Liwonde Township was convicted in 2017 by Zomba Chief Resident Magistrate Court on two counts of defilement which is contrary to Section 138 (1) of the Penal Code and Child Trafficking contrary to Section 79 (1) of the Child Care, Protection and Justice Act.
Raja abducted a girl child and defiled her repeatedly before hiding her in a fridge when her parents and the police were looking for her after going missing.
Newly promoted High Court Judge, Agnes Patemba while serving as a Chief Resident Magistrate at Zomba registry, convicted and sentenced him to a 16-year jail term for defilement and 8 years for abduction which the convicted appealed at the High Court.
Delivering his ruling on Friday, Kapindu said he Rajah’s sentence to deter others from committing similar offences.
The judge said actually the trial court was lenient with him as the 16-year sentence was manifestly inadequate.
Furthermore, Justice Kapindu also ordered the department of Immigration to send the convict Rajah back to his home country, Pakistan at the end of his custodial sentence.
Why waste resources. Send him back and let them deal with him.
This guy will find his way out of jail through a huge bribe. It will be reported : ” a prisoner has escaped and Police are on manhunt” long after he has been helped to flee the country.
When we say the courts should be tough on Asians we mean those involved in corruption and milking our economy but are still free in the streets so let’s not use this poor horny Asian who is already convicted as sacrificial lamb for the courts to show case their teeth. Get the real bad boys. That said iam not undermining the seriousness of this guys crime. We don’t need this type of people abusing our girls in the street regardless of color, black or white they are all evil beings.
Usadzayambirenso, warn ur friends our High Court judges simaseweretsa
well done judge