Pakistan gets 20 more years after appeal: Malawi court says earlier sentence of 16 years manifestly inadequate 

January 8, 2021 Zawadi Chilunga -Nyasa Times 5 Comments

Pakistan national Zeeshan Jaral Raja, 36, appealed for leniency over  16 years  jail  sentence he was handed for  sexual assault on  a 15-year-old girl but has turned out to be a painful experience High Court judge Redson Kapindu has slapped him a 30-year jail term for defilement and another 20 years for abduction.

Zeeshan gets more years
The victim coming out from the deep freezer she was hidden

Jaral Raja a businessman trading as Asante Cash and Carry at Liwonde Township  was convicted in 2017 by   Zomba Chief Resident Magistrate Court  on  two counts of defilement which is contrary to Section 138 (1) of the Penal Code and Child Trafficking contrary to Section 79 (1) of the Child Care, Protection and Justice Act.

Raja abducted a girl child and defiled her repeatedly before hiding her in a fridge when her parents and the police were looking for her after going missing.

Newly promoted High Court Judge, Agnes Patemba while serving as a Chief Resident Magistrate at Zomba registry, convicted and sentenced him to a 16-year jail term for defilement and 8 years for abduction which the convicted appealed at the High Court.

Delivering his ruling on Friday, Kapindu said he Rajah’s sentence to deter others from committing similar offences.

The judge said actually the trial court was lenient with him as the 16-year sentence was manifestly inadequate.

Furthermore,  Justice Kapindu also ordered the department of Immigration to send the convict Rajah  back to his home country, Pakistan at the end of his custodial sentence.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Follow us in Twitter
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
5 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Mwenye
Mwenye
2 hours ago

Why waste resources. Send him back and let them deal with him.

0
Reply
Mwini muzi
Mwini muzi
2 hours ago

This guy will find his way out of jail through a huge bribe. It will be reported : ” a prisoner has escaped and Police are on manhunt” long after he has been helped to flee the country.

0
Reply
Moya
Moya
2 hours ago

When we say the courts should be tough on Asians we mean those involved in corruption and milking our economy but are still free in the streets so let’s not use this poor horny Asian who is already convicted as sacrificial lamb for the courts to show case their teeth. Get the real bad boys. That said iam not undermining the seriousness of this guys crime. We don’t need this type of people abusing our girls in the street regardless of color, black or white they are all evil beings.

Last edited 2 hours ago by Moya
0
Reply
The Don
The Don
2 hours ago

Usadzayambirenso, warn ur friends our High Court judges simaseweretsa

0
Reply
ntchona
ntchona
2 hours ago

well done judge

0
Reply
shares
5
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
Malawi govt develops Pabwalo online platform to  bridge communication gaps between citizens and duty-bearers

The Ministry of Civic Education and National Unity has developed an online Government-Citizens Engagement platform, which has been designed to...

Close