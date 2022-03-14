Pamtsetse Bonanza impresses organisers

Nzika Floods Response, who organised the Pamtsetse Football Bonanza last weekend, have expressed satisfaction with the tournament which drew Malawi’s top four teams, Nyasa Big Bullets, Mighty Wanderers, Silver Strikers and Civo United.

Nzika Floods Response spokesperson Gift Nankhuni said they were impressed with the turn out of the fans during the two-day tournament.

He said they were optimistic that the K50m target could be realised.

“The tournament was good. We are happy to see that the bonanza drew an impressive crowd. Going by the gate revenue raised on the first, we are hoping to hit the target,” he said.

Although did not disclose the figure on the first day, inside sources said it raised close to K 30 million.

The bonanza was organised to raise money to assist flood survivors in the Shire Valley districts of Chikwawa and Nsanje.

Silver Striker beat Nyasa Big Bullets 1-0, barely a week after the People’s Team overcame the Central Bankers by the same margin in the FAM Charity Shield. Mighty Wanderers beat Civo 2-0 in the first game.

Silver beat Wanderers

1-0 in the final on Sunday while Bullets recovered to beat Civo 2-0 in the third-place playoffs.

