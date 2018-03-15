Paramount Chief Chikulamayembe speaks against thieving of public funds

Paramount Chief Chikulamayembe of Rumphi District says Malawians need to have a sense of humanity when undertaking their duties by desisting from embezzling public funds and indulging in corruption.

Chikulamayembe made the sentiments Tuesday when ActionAid Malawi disbursed K10.5 million to 30 Community Based Child Care Centres (CBCCCs) in the district.

He said corruption or embezzlement of public funds has become a culture among some duty bearers even in non-governmental organisations in the country.

“The money you have been given today should be used for the intended purpose. It has become commonplace these days for some not to fear the embezzling of public funds or indulging in corruption.

“You need to have a sense of humanity. It’s only those without sense of humanity that engage in corruption. Corruption is evil, it retards development, so let us not entertain this malpractice,” he said.

Chikulamayembe added that if the funds are managed properly, many children will have access to early childhood development centres.

The funds will be used by the CBCCCs to economically and socially sustain them through village loans and savings concept.

ActionAid Malawi general assembly member Oliver Mkandawire said the organization has granted the CBCCCs K350, 000 each to meet the caregivers’ needs, most of whom work as volunteers.

“Most caregivers work as volunteers and they are not given honoraria. So, some of them quit due to financial challenges they face. This is why we came up with this initiative to motivate them.

“They will be given soft loans to start small businesses. In the long term, we feel they will also be able to sustain various activities at their CBCCCs,” he said.

He added that part of the money will cater for other needs such as maintenance of the CBCCCs and provision of nutritious meals to the children.

ActionAid Malawi is running a comprehensive early childhood development project with funding from Roger Federer Foundation.

