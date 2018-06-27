Parliament confirms Jose as Malawi police chief

Government on Wednesday managed to garner the much needed support from independent members if parliament in the National Assembly to confirm Rodney Jose as the inspector general of police.

Jose amassed 96 votes to have the confirmation, as 55 legislators rejected his confirmation whilst two were absent.

The confirmation came after a bruising debate on the eligibility of Jose to be the top cop as the opposition members of parliament said he was not fit.

Main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) spokesperson Maxwell Thyolera said Jose did not deserve the position because he has Polytechnic student Robert Chasowa murder case hanging over his head.

“A commission of inquiry implicated him as one of the suspects in the death of Robert Chasowa, today Mr Jose has not been cleared of the allegations,” said Thyolera.

Thyolera also said during his time as acting inspector general, the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) cadets had become more powerful that they could beat up and harass opposition members and critics of President Peter Mutharika and the government.

He said the DPP cadets could ambush leaders of the opposition and beat up and harass journalists and critics of the government in full view of the police.

“We are going towards the election, I do not know if we will have free and fair elections with such violence against the opposition,” he wondered.

Minister of Home Affairs Cecelia Chazama said Jose was hard working and patriotic Malawian who has served in the police for 35 years.

The 58 year old IG comes from Zomba.

In a brief interview, Jose said he could not grant an interview, saying he was in a state of shock because he could not believe it that parliament has confirmed him.

He frantically thanked President Mutharika and the members of parliament for his new position.

