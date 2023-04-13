Parliament passes new Malawi Defence Act

Parliament has passed a Malawi Defence Force which creates four armies.

The Bill has repealed the Defence Force Act and replaced it with new legislation that reflects the changes in the functional operations and administration of the Defence Force over the years.

Among other things, the Bill provides for composition of the Defence Force as comprising the Army, the Maritime Force, the Air Force and the National Service, with the National Service serving as a reserve force for the Army, the Air Force and the Maritime Force.

It also proposes the establishment, composition, functions and conduct of business of the Defence Council which is mandated to formulate and monitor the implementation of the national defence policy.

The council would also oversee the deployment and operations of the Defence Force in accordance with the Constitution and the proposed legislation.

