Parliament Proposes Higher Mining Fees and Dollar Payments for Foreign Investors to Boost Malawi’s Revenue and Forex

A powerful proposal from Parliament has ignited a sweeping push to overhaul Malawi’s mining sector, with lawmakers demanding higher fees, tougher fines, and a shift to charging foreign investors in United States dollars.

The Parliamentary Cluster Committee on Agriculture, Irrigation, Natural Resources and Climate Change says the current system is failing the country—leaving Malawi with minimal returns from a sector generating billions.

Presenting the recommendations in Parliament, co-chairperson Tiaone Hendry did not mince words: the existing K10,000 mining fee is “too modest” and out of step with the massive profits being extracted.

Under the proposed reforms, local investors would pay a minimum of K1 million, while foreign companies would be required to pay in US dollars—a move lawmakers argue could directly ease Malawi’s chronic foreign exchange shortages.

“This is about fairness and national interest,” Hendry said. “We cannot have foreign investors extracting high-value minerals and paying in kwacha when the country desperately needs foreign exchange.”

The proposals emerged from the committee’s scrutiny of the 2026–27 national budget and are part of a broader attempt to reposition mining as a serious economic driver.

Beyond fees, the committee is also pushing for structural investment in the sector. It has recommended K1.3 billion funding for the Malawi Mining and Minerals Regulatory Authority to strengthen oversight and operations.

Even more ambitious is a call for K43.9 billion for the Geological Survey Department—targeting exploration in 16 priority areas, procurement of modern equipment, and rehabilitation of laboratories in Kanengo and Zomba. The goal is clear: Malawi must stop relying on foreign data and start building its own mineral intelligence.

Hendry pointed to the country’s vast but underutilised mineral wealth, including globally significant rutile deposits, arguing that Malawi is not capturing the full value of its resources.

“We are sitting on high-value minerals that attract international companies. The country must benefit accordingly,” she said.

Mining expert Kennedy Rashid backed the reforms but warned against a one-size-fits-all approach. He stressed that while large operators can absorb higher fees, small-scale and artisanal miners risk being pushed out if policies are not carefully calibrated.

“Payments must reflect the scale of operations,” Rashid said. “Community miners need protection, while large investors can carry the heavier burden.”

He also highlighted a deeper structural weakness—lack of reliable geological data.

“We talk about minerals like rutile in places like Kasiya, but we do not fully know the quality or quantity. Without serious investment in exploration and laboratory capacity, Malawi is negotiating from a position of weakness,” he said.

Rashid further called on government to actively support local participation in mining ventures, especially where foreign companies dominate, arguing that strategic partnerships could help retain more value within the country.

The reform push comes as government has already earmarked K352 billion for the mining sector in the 2026–27 financial year, signalling a shift in priorities. Finance Minister Joseph Mwanamvekha has described mining as a strategic pillar for economic transformation.

In his recent State of the Nation Address, President Peter Mutharika reinforced that position, pledging to strengthen the state-owned mining investment arm and accelerate exploration efforts.

“Government is in advanced stages of establishing a sovereign wealth fund to ensure mining proceeds benefit Malawians,” Mutharika said.

Taken together, the proposals signal a decisive turning point: Malawi is moving to tighten control over its mineral wealth, demand greater returns from investors, and build the technical backbone needed to compete in the global mining economy.

But the success of these reforms will depend on one critical balance—maximising national revenue without choking the very industry the country is trying to grow.

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