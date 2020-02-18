Parliament suspended amid Mtambo, Trapence walk in: HRDC to hold vigil over electoral reforms

February 18, 2020 Wanga Gwede - Nyasa Times 11 Comments

Speaker of the National Assembly Catherine Gotani Hara on Tuesday temporarily  suspended Parliament proceedings after after Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) leaders, Timothy Mtambo and Gift Trapence walked in the august house in Lilongwe.

HRDC leaders, Timothy Mtambo( R) and Gift Trapence in the visitors gallery 

Deputy leader of the house Martha Chanjo Mhone moved a motion to suspend the House for the business committee to meet as they felt threatened by the HRDC crew who have announced they will from hold vigils at parliament building in Lilongwe to force the legislators pass the Constitutional Court ordered electoral reforms laws.

Government benches hurled insults at HRDC officials describing them as a bunch of “terrorists while the  opposition legislators praised the activists .

Standing on a point of order,  Dowa East member of Parliament (MP) Richard Chimwendo Banda (Malawi Congress Party), said there was nothing wrong for human rights  activists to view proceedings in parliament from the public gallery.

But the Speaker put a question to the House on the motion to suspend proceedings  which the “the ayes have it” was announced  that the affirmative votes were in the majority.

The Speaker suspended the House for Business Committee to meet.

The HRDC leadership went to the Chamber  after alleging  that some members of parliament have received money from the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) to frustrate the passing of the Electoral Reforms Bills, including the 50-plus-one provision in choosing the country’s President, into law.

Among others, the February 3 2020 Constitutional Court ruling says the Republican Constitution provides for the 50+1 election system and ordered parliament to pass relevant laws.

“Malawians should stand up to force their parliamentarians pass these important laws,” said Mtambo.

Mtambo however could not give evidence that the DPP has bribed the legislators to frustrate the passing of the bills into law.

The coalition leader left Parliament to allow the MPs resume their proceedings.

Earlier, Leader of the House, Kondwani Nankhumwa said the House would waive its standing orders to table the bills in compliance with the Constitutional Court order on the electoral reforms.

The five-judge panel of the High Court of Malawi sitting as the Constitutional Court tasked Parliament to facilitate the review of the laws. The House tasked its Legal Affairs Committee and the Public Appointments Committee on some assignments.

Parliament hired  retired Justice of Appeal judge Elton Mawina Singini and lawyers Allan Chinula and Arthur Nanthuru to draft the electoral bills with funding from USAID.

The Constitutional Court tasked Parliament to take appropriate legislative measures to ensure that:

  • The significance of the certainty which is brought by the fixing of the date of the general election under Section 67 (1) of the Constitution is preserved; and
  • Whoever is elected President of the Republic during the fresh election is allowed to serve the constitutionally prescribed five-year term.
  • The Public Appointments Committee of the National Assembly should, in terms of Section 75 (4) of the Constitution, inquire into the capacity and competence of the Electoral Commission’s current commissioners, to oversee the conduct of the fresh elections;
  • Parliament should take necessary amendment action in respect of Section 75 (1) of the Constitution so that the appointing authority of the chairperson of the Electoral Commission is clearly provided for; and that;
  • •  Parliament must, within 21 days from the date of the ruling, make appropriate provisions for the holding of the presidential run-off in the event that no single candidate secures the constitutional majority under Section 80 (2) of the Constitution as interpreted by the court.

 

 

National CEO
Guest
National CEO

Is it strange for people to visit parliament? Why are the MPs fearing and trembling? Wonders shall never end in Nyasaland.

Vote Up-1Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
Test
Guest
Test

exactly, you said people. these are animals ogonana amuna okhaokha

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
chataika
Guest
chataika

malawians wake up! Is this the way others should work? Who threatens them(HRDC) when discharging their duties? why should they interfere with legislature? In august house they votes for any law to pass so it is a secret ballot why should we turn back to one party system of governement? If Trapence and tambo you want to be praised and recognized while making a vigil on this press for implementation of section 64 and section 65; make an emphasis that whenever speaker declare a seat vacant after defection no MP should rush to court for an injunction. Mukatero anyamata inu… Read more »

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
namatetule
Guest
namatetule

What are we saying here- that HRDC are above any Law and cannot be disciplined?. Koma ndiye tiona nyansi chaka chino

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
Mdalakanjoka
Guest
Mdalakanjoka

Kodi achule amenewa sasutsana pochita zinthu. I wonder who is more stupid between trapence and mtambo? You mean one of them fails to convince the other to cut it?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
Owen
Guest
Owen

Even inu mutafuna mawa ku kakhala ku visitors galley ndi zosakanidwa muli nao mantha afanao aDPP

Vote Up-1Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
BIG MAN
Guest
BIG MAN

hehehehe, koma maguy you are indeed desperate for presidency. shaaaa. sorry to ask, Kodi Body Guard wa ache Mtambo saloledwa kusintha zovala?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
goodson
Guest
goodson

what is wrong with these Father fuckers. Even if Chakwera wins, none of you will make it to cabinet because your actions don't inspire confidence even in him. He will just allow this stupidity for now ndithu.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
The one
Guest
The one

its there freedom to go there as it is allowed. mbava zikuthawa zokhatu apa bwana. These people are not politicians mind you

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
BIG MAN
Guest
BIG MAN

if they are not politicians, what are they doing there? dont they have offices?

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
The one
Guest
The one

and whats wrong with you father fucker goodson?? these people are not politicians and the visitors gallery is for everyone who feels free to visit. Freedom for all, mbava zikuthawa zokha bwana

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago