Parliament suspends legislator for arrogance

Speaker of Parliament Catherine Gotani Hara on Friday suspended Blantyre North MP Francis Phiso (DPP) for arrogance and open defiance.

Phiso has been suspended from attending parliamentary proceedings from Friday to Monday.

Gotani Hara told the House on Friday that she has revoked section 105 of rules governing operations of the House after Phiso on Friday failed to respect orders from the Speaker.

Phiso wanted to speak on a point of order but the Speaker told him to wait but the legislator walked out of the House as the speaker was addressing him.

The lawmaker was however not in the house when the order was made.

