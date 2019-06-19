Parliament to have wife and husbands team of DPP’s Nankhumwa, MCP’s Zulu

The new cohort of Parliament will have a wife and husband teams of Kondwani and Getrude Nankhumwa from the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and the pair of George Zulu and Rachel Mazombwe Zulu of Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

The last Parliament also had a wife and husband team of Patricia and Angie Dishon Kaliati, but they have not both returned to parliament.

Nankhumwa, who was the leader of the House, returned to the House after winning his Mulanje Central Constituency while his wife Getrude is a new comer to the National Assembly after winning the seat Blantyre Kabula Constituency as an independent beating Rashid Gaffar of DPP.

MCP deputy campaign director George Zulu who was elected Lilongwe City West MP has his wife Rachel Mazombwe-Zulu also in the House as MP for Mchinji North Constituency.

They all took oath of office and oath of allegiance alongside other MPs over 191 presided by Chief Justice Andrew Nyirenda to mark the beginning of the 2019 to 2024 new Parliament business.

Mazombwe-Zulu has been voted into power twice, since 2009. She worked as a teacher before joining the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, as a data entry clerk.

Then she decided to advance her studies and acquired a diploma in business administration. She then left the civil service to become an assistant in the office of the chief executive at Malawi Union of Savings and Credit Cooperative (Muscco).

Other notable legislators who took the two oaths on their return to the House were Rumphi East lawmaker Kamlepo Kalua, Chitipa South MP Werani Chilenga, Dowa East Parliamentarian Richard Chimwendo Banda and Nsanje North MP Esther Mcheka Chilenje.

Only 33 percent (64 out of 193) of MPs from the last Parliament have returned to the House in 2019.

Others who are making a comeback include Lilongwe City West MP Nancy Tembo, Mzimba North East MP Catherine Gotani Hara and Chitipa North MP Nick Masebo.

The swearing-in ceremony signifies the first serious business of the new 48th Session of Parliament which President Peter Mutharika is expected to officially open on Friday this week.

