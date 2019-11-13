Parliamentary committee riles Information ministry for lying over ATI implementation

Legal Affairs Committee of parliament has accused the ministry of Information officials of lying over delays to implement the Access to Information Act.

Members of the committee said this on Wednesday when they summoned officials from the ministry of Justice, the Malawi Human Rights Commission (MHRC) and the Information ministry.

Officials from the Information ministry told the committee earlier that the delay to implement the Act was due to the fact that the ministry of Justice was drafting regulations to government the implementation.

However, Justice ministry officials were on Wednesday surprised with such statement, saying they received the draft regulations from the ministry of Information on November 11, 2019.

The ministry of Information principal secretary apologized to the committee for the lie which she described as technical error.

She said the tripartite committee has now agreed on a road map and they are committed to making sure that the Act is implemented.

Parliament passed the Act three years ago.

