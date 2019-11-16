Parliamentary committee seeks lands documents for Livimbo school

Parliament’s Legal Affairs Committee has told the government to show land documents for Livimbo Community Day Secondary School in Lilongwe after reports it had been sold to two Malawians of Asian origin.

The Education and Legal Affairs committees members on Friday visited the school to make its assessment.

Kezzie Msukwa said the committee would seek legal action should the ministry of Lands fail to produce the documents.

Msukwa said the committee has since summoned officials from the ministries of Lands and Education, Lilongwe city council, Surveyors General and the Anti-Corruption Bureau to hear their side of the story on the matter.

Some members of the committees said preliminary investigations show that part of the land where the school is was sold and new structures for the private owner are standing.

The committees chairpersons refused to comment on the issue, saying a statement would be released.

But one member who was on the trip said part of the school has been encroached by 20 metres and new structures, warehouses have been erected.

The two committees were also told how the new owner was bothering the school committee and management to vacate the place as he wants to develop the area.

This comes barely a day after Lands minister Symon Vuwa Kaunda saod that the land is not sold and described Nancy Tembo, member of the Legal Affairs Committee who spilt the beans as a liar.

The issue of ownership of the Livimbo School land came to light on Tuesday during a meeting between Legal Affairs Committee of Parliament and a Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development delegation when Tembo said the public school was sold.

Meanwhile, Anti- Corruption Bureau (ACB) director general Reyneck Matemba said the graft-busting body is launching a probe on the alleged sale of a government secondary school land.

Two weeks ago, Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development busted a parallel ‘Lands Office’ in Lilongwe which transacted and sold plots with counterfeit documents. Seven suspects were arrested in connection with the dubious ‘Lands Office’.

