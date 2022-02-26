Parliament’s PAC meets over Mera board firing

February 26, 2022 Owen Khamula – Nyasa Times Be the first to comment
Parliament’s Public Appointments Committee (PAC) has summoned the Board of Directors of the Malawi Energy and Regulatory  Authority (MERA) to a hearing following government’s recommendation for the board’s removal.

PAC Chair Joyce Chitsulo
The board has been fired because of incompetence over the handline of the Mera Chief Executive Officer.
“Following the poor handling of the recruitment of the Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA) by the MERA Board of Directors, it has been decided by Government that the MERA Board of Directors should be removed from office on the grounds of incompetence,” reads the letter in part.
Acknowledging its receipt, PAC Chairperson Joyce Chitsulo said that her Committee has since summoned the Board to a hearing this week Saturday, February 26.
She said PAC’s determination to either approve or disapprove Government’s recommendation will be informed by what the  Committee will make of its meeting with the Board.
Chitsulo has further said that the issue of MERA CEO’s recruitment does not fall under her Committee’s mandate.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Follow us in Twitter
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
Youth NGO donates US$5000 worth of relief items to Chikwawa flood victims

A non-governmental organisation, Umodzi Youth Organization (UYO), with financial support from its partners has donated US$5000 (over K4.5 million) worth...

Close