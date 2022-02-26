Parliament’s PAC meets over Mera board firing

Parliament’s Public Appointments Committee (PAC) has summoned the Board of Directors of the Malawi Energy and Regulatory Authority (MERA) to a hearing following government’s recommendation for the board’s removal.

The board has been fired because of incompetence over the handline of the Mera Chief Executive Officer.

“Following the poor handling of the recruitment of the Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA) by the MERA Board of Directors, it has been decided by Government that the MERA Board of Directors should be removed from office on the grounds of incompetence,” reads the letter in part.

Acknowledging its receipt, PAC Chairperson Joyce Chitsulo said that her Committee has since summoned the Board to a hearing this week Saturday, February 26.

She said PAC’s determination to either approve or disapprove Government’s recommendation will be informed by what the Committee will make of its meeting with the Board.

Chitsulo has further said that the issue of MERA CEO’s recruitment does not fall under her Committee’s mandate.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!