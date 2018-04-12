Pastor Wingolo speaks about entrepreneurship among University of Malawi graduates

Lilongwe based Souls Savers church pastor Steve Wingolo has advised the newly graduated students from University of Malawi and private institutions to venture into entrepreneurship saying this is the only tool against high rate of unemployment in the country.

Recently a bunch of students have made their exit from the university of Malawi Chancellor College, Polytechnic and Lilongwe university of Agriculture and Natural Resources making the competition stiff for the already graduated students who are on the ground hunting for the job.

Speaking during the mid-week service at soul savers church headquarters at Area 25 in Lilongwe Wingolo noted with concern that many graduates are spending days walking office by office dropping application letters while they have potential to start small scale businesses to keep them going.

Wingolo said the acquisition of skills and Knowledge during their studies should not only prepare them to be experts in their fields but also equip them with appropriate skills and competencies for self-employment and self-reliance.

“We go to school to learn not only how to work for others but also to learn on how we can develop business ideas, it is always sad to see the University graduate being dormant, having nothing to do. It is high time guys, let’s work up from the slumber, we should start thinking Business”, he said

He added that entrepreneurship can help one to create his or her own destiny and having the opportunity to excel, be recognized and positively contribute to society.

“The most obvious advantage of entrepreneurship is the opportunity to be your own boss. Being in charge and making decisions regarding your business can be fulfilling”, Wingolo added

Some organizations in Malawi including Centre for free Market Enterprise and Rich Mind have taken a step further in equipping young entrepreneurs with effective and modern business skills and tactics in order to do better in life without depending on employment.

Centre for free Market Enterprise Executive Director, Peter Yakobe concurred with Wingolo saying entrepreneurship is one of the most effective remedies to the many social and economic challenges affecting Malawi, Africa and the world

“We train young people in entrepreneurship and connect them to potential investors who ma support their businesses, we target the unemployed youth, University students and graduates, Once these people are groomed, we can make good malawi together”, Yakobe said

High unemployment rate has not only hit Malawi but many countries including Malaysia which has initiated the Malaysian government to look into entrepreneurship as a possible solution and this has led to the introduction of entrepreneurship education in most of the higher education institution.

