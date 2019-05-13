Pay K5 million ‘albino bounty’ to Yohane, Kaliati advises Mutharika

President Peter Mutharika should pay the K5 million bounty to Alfred Yohane who has named people being involved in killings of Persons with Albinism (PWAs).

Mutharika promised the K5 million pay out when he met persons with albinism in Lilongwe earlier this year.

Now Yohane, a suspect in the murder case of 22-year-old MacDonald Masambuka, a person with albinism, revealed in the Hoigh Court registry in Zomba that among the top people involved in the killings of people with albinism was Mutharika’s own aide Dr Hertherwick Ntaba.

“Mutharika promised that anyone who will come up with information on the killings of people with albinism will receive K5 million and we heard in court in Zomba that Yohane has given this information.

“Yohan should be given his money as promised, ” said Kaliati during a televised campaign rally at Mponda Freedom Park in Zomba on Sunday.

The revelations by Yohane has sent jitters in the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) confirming fears that powerful people are behind the killings.

Since November 2014, the number of reported crimes against people with albinism in Malawi has risen to more 150 cases, including at least 23 murders and seven attempted murders, according to public records.

There is a myth that PWAs are targeted for their body parts for rituals some people believe bring magical powers, including those that can make one rich.

But the Society of Medical Doctors has dismissed such beliefs, stating that PWAs are no different from any other person apart from the skin, hair and eye colour.

Reads a flyer from the doctors condemning the attacks: “Albinism is an inherited condition characterised by lack of ability to produce a pigment that affects vision, hair and skin known as melanin. People with more melanin are darker than those with less melanin.”

