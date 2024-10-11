PDU satisfied with engagements to addressing energy sector challenges

Head of Presidential Delivery Unit (PDU), Dr. Janet Banda, has expressed satisfaction with engagements involving energy stakeholders which have brought forward progressive solutions to addressing key challenges in the sector.

Banda, who is also Deputy Secretary to the President and Cabinet-(DSPC), made the remarks on Thursday during the closing of the Main Delivery Lab on Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) and Power Sector Coordination in Lilongwe.

She stated that the discussions prioritized several solutions for immediate action for effective implementation of IRP and Power Sector Coordination.

“This is a major step forward and it demonstrates our collective commitment to ensuring the sustainability and resilience of our energy sector,” she said.

Banda mentioned that the Unit will now prepare a Lab report capturing all discussions, outcomes and proposed solutions.

She added they will develop an agreed solution implementation roadmap and detailed work plan.

“The Unit will take a leading role in monitoring and tracking the implementation of the identified solutions,” she said.

Secretary for Energy, Alfonso Chikuni, said collaboration across different stakeholders such as utilities, regulators, policy makers and communities is essential for developing and implementing effective solutions for addressing IRP and Power Sector Coordination challenges.

“We should continue fostering dialogue, share best practices and build partnerships that exceed traditional boundaries,” he said.

Chikuni observed that the road ahead may be challenging but working together can create a coordinated and efficient energy sector that meets the needs of all stakeholders.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!