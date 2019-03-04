Persons with albinism to get maximum security, says Minister Chazama

Minister of Gender, Children, Disability and Social Welfare Cecelia Chazama said on Sunday that government has devised strategies that will ensure greater safety for persons with albinism while enjoying their normal interactions with their community members.

She urged communities members to joins hands with law enforcers ensuring safety of Persons With Albinism (PWAs).

Chazama said this at a Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) political rally held at Makhetha Primary School Ground in Blantyre on Sunday.

“President Mutharika has instituted a commission of enquiry to get to the bottom of the killings and abductions of people with albinism. He has also directed the Minister of Finance to immediately release K3 billion for activities in the National Action Plan (NAP), which include equipping and empowering police to protect people with albinism.

“Government will also construct safe houses for persons with albinism under the Malata and Cement Subsidy Program,” said Chazama before advising politicians to stop politicizing the issue of people with albinism.

She also reminded the gathering that President Peter Mutharika has offered a K5 million reward to any person with credible information leading to the arrest of people behind the killings and abductions.

Chazama also dislosed that Ministry of Education Science and Technology (MoEST) has transferred 43 students with albinism from day to boarding secondary schools.

“Persons with albinism are people just like us. As government, we are making sure that they receive maximum security. As of now, 43 students with albinism who were in community day secondary schools and day secondary school have been transferred to boarding secondary schools,” said Chazama.

She said the number of students with albinism relocated to secondary schools is likely to go up as her ministry is working with head teachers in day secondary schools to ensure that all students with albinism are transferred to boarding schools.

The Minister then appealed to all Malawians to accept people with of albinism as important members of humanity whose life is sacred and deserve to live with dignity.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :