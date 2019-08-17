Peter Banda shines as Bullets edge Dwangwa

Nyasa Big Bullets enterprising attacker Peter Banda on Saturday August 17 2019 produced an incredible performance to help the defending champions wrap up TNM Super League first round in style with a 4-1 thumping over Dwangwa United.

Patrick Phiri opened the score sheet in the 8th minute before Banda netted the second in the 16th minute.

Infamous upcoming star Blessings Singini scored the third before Banda completed his brace in the 39th minute.

The win has helped the ‘People’s Team’ to move to position two dislodging Central Region military side Kamuzu Barracks(KB).

Bullets now have 29 points and are tied with K.B who plays the final first round match on Sunday.

However, KB can reclaim the second position if they win in their Sunday fixture which is also their final assignment for the first round.

At the Kamuzu Stadium, Ntopwa FC produced a shocking 4-1 win over Moyale Barracks.

Henderson Misinde, Davie Banda, Levisoni Makoko and Friday Osagi scored for Ntopwa while Deus Nkutu scored the consolation goal for the visitors.

Ntopwa has climbed to position 13th with 13 points from 15 games.

