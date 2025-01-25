Philanthropist Pemphero Mphande Explores Cardiac Care Opportunities in India

Pemphero Mphande, Chairperson of the Pemphero Mphande and Friends Foundation, is currently in Mumbai, India, at the invitation of Gleneagles Hospital. The visit, sponsored by the hospital, is aimed at exploring partnerships and opportunities to improve access to advanced cardiac care for Malawians.

Speaking during his visit, Mphande revealed two key objectives for the trip. First, the foundation is pursuing the ambitious goal of establishing a cardiac catheterization lab in Malawi to perform procedures such as pacemaker insertion, angioplasty, and angiography. This follows Mphande’s earlier call, two years ago, for the creation of such a facility in Malawi.

“Our foundation is exploring the possibility of setting up a cardiac center in Malawi. To this effect, I have been meeting with experts in Malawi and engaging potential partners and investors,” Mphande said.

In India, he has met with key experts, including Dr. Sameer Pagad, Senior Consultant in Cardiology at Gleneagles Hospital, and Dr. Bipin Chevale, CEO of the hospital. According to Mphande, this project could save countless lives, make critical cardiac procedures more affordable, and generate foreign exchange for the country.

“I am very certain that we will achieve this. It is a matter of when, not if. I look forward to working with the Ministry of Health, investors, and the people of Malawi to bring this dream to reality. Pray for this project,” Mphande added.

The second objective of Mphande’s visit is to establish partnerships with hospitals in India to provide Malawians with access to affordable medical treatment abroad. To this end, he has engaged with three hospitals, including Gleneagles, to negotiate reduced costs for patients referred from Malawi.

“This initiative is not only for those referred by our foundation but for other Malawians in need of affordable healthcare in India. If successful, it will help many people access quality medical care at reduced costs,” he said.

The Pemphero Mphande and Friends Foundation has been instrumental in facilitating medical referrals for Malawians and championing the development of healthcare infrastructure in the country.

Mphande expressed his gratitude to Gleneagles Hospital for their invitation and sponsorship of the trip, as well as to all Malawians who continue to support the foundation’s mission.

“This is a journey for all of us. Together, we can transform healthcare in Malawi. Thank you for your prayers and support,” Mphande concluded.

