Phyzix gets Malawi Human Rights Commission applaud for publicly condemning sexual violence

Malawi Human Rights Commission (MHRC) has commended the country’s industrious hip-hop artist and activist, Phyzix, for joining hands with the Association for Women in the Media (Awome) in publicly condemning the ongoing sexual violence campaign against women and girls in the country.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Nyasa Times, the newly appointed MHRC Executive Secretary Habiba Osman who is herself a human rights lawyer and defender, an anti-violence against women and girls expert and human trafficking activist said:

“Phyzix has really brought a good initiative on solidarity to the fight against rape and defilement by speaking publicly against rape and defilement.”

Osman said she is pleased to see that an influential male artist of Phyzix’s calibre has come out in the public to call out rape and defilement against women and girls as vile and pure evil.

She said:”Music is a powerful tool for advocacy.”

Phyzix, who is also a banker, entrepreneur and marketer is the first artist in the country to publicly condemn the ongoing surge of rape and defilement.

The MHRC boss said: “Artists to need join the fight against rape and defilement.

“Particularly, male artists who have the power to mobilize and change views and have a greater outreach to people though their artisty,” added Osman.

Phyzix, real name name Noel Chikoleka, who has waged a war against sexual violence through all social media outlets said:”We stand with the Association of Women in Media (AWOME) who have demanded for amendment of the country’s laws in order to protect women and girls from sexual violence.”

The highly-spirited rapper, songwriter, composer and producer, Phyzix, said it is time everyone, especially men, stand up and act on ending sexual violence and gender based violence against women and girls in the country.

He said: “Rape is evil. It in human. Our mothers, wives, girlfriends, sisters, daughters and cousins must no go through pain and anguish while we stand aside and watch.

“It is every man’s responsibility to provide protection and a safety net to women and girls and not abuse or allow anyone abuse them.”

Phyzix said he is delighted to support the Association for Women in the Media in this important cause.

“I am standing with them (women in the media) and every sensible Malawian in this campaign and I am inviting all artists, male or female to jump into this fight.

“Let us protect the women and girls from any form of violence, harm and abuse,” said Chikoleka of the Follow the leader fame.

Association for Women in Media chairperson, Edyth Kambalame in a separate interview said:” This is great. It is encouraging to see people like Phyzix, a male artist supporting our cause.

Kambalame explained that the Association for Women in the media would love to work in collaborate with industrious top-selling musician for future events.

