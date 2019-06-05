Phyzix, Kell Kay and Vita Chirwa launch albums in UK: Invade Manchester for action-packed Malawi music concert

Three of Malawi’s greatest music prodigies, the legendary Vita Chirwa of Kalimba band, hip-hop godfather Gamba wa Suit Phyzix aka Captain Bae and multi-award winning RnB singing sensation, silky-voiced Kell Kay currently on tour in the UK will this weekend invade Manchester for a triple album launch jamboree.

In what is billed to be one of the greatest Malawian music gigs in the UK in the recent times, the three Malawian music flagship artists will one of a kind show in UK on Saturday in Manchester .

It is expected to be a fired-up and action packed music concert.

According to the organisers of the show, the Manchester music shindig which will be held at Bar 47 on 1515 Ashton Old Road, Manchester M11 1GR is all set and ready.

One of the organisers, Larry Cumber said: “The boys are ready and raring to go to Manchester to give Malawians and music lovers nothing but the best. It will be one of the hottest music party and we encourage all Malawians and music lovers to come to Manchester for this great showcase.

“It’s going to be massive. We implore all Malawians and everyone else who loves good music to come and experience the melodies from the Warm heart of Africa but at the same time support them and welcome them to the Queensland.”

Cumber said an entry to Bar 47 in Manchester for the show is reasonably pegged at £10 only and that the show will start at 8:00 pm prompt and will not finish until late.

Said Cumber: “All the three new albums will be available for sale during the show.”

On the night, Vita Chirwa, band leader of Malawi’s oldest and biggest band, the Kalimba band will be launching his new album called ‘The collection’ while Phyzix who is popularly known as Captain Bae but whose his real name Noel Chikoleka will be launching his new 11 track album Solid.

Kell Kay will also be launching his debut new 12 songs’ album, Love after 24 which include the hit singles Chatha and Mpakale, a corrabo with Malawi’s music icon Lucius Banda.

The three Malawian artists first performed at a wedding renewal vows for Peter and Elizabeth Makossah in Nottingham at Goosedale Wedding Banqueting and Conferencing Centre on Saturday June 1st 2019.

Phyzix who is Malawi’s pioneer and founding father of local hip-hop said: “We are ready for the show and we encourage all Malawians in the UK to come and celebrate with us as we launch our music albums.”

The husky-voiced rapper, producer and lyrist who is also a marketer and a banker said he is so grateful for the support his UK fans have shown us since he arrived in the UK.

“We are so honoured and humbled by the love our UK fans have shown us. We feel very special and we are happy to be here. We promise our fans that there will be fire at the show and we will shut down Manchester with an electric showstopper music performance.”

Oh his part, Kell Kay who is currently on top of his music game and trending with his songs especially among the womenfolk said: “This is my first album and I would like ask my UK fans to come and support me and I promise to give them my best. In this album, I have sung my heart out to my fans about love, life and living.”

Vita Chirwa said: “I am asking all Malawians to come and experience the sounds of Kalimba and travel with me down the memory lane with hit songs of the past years such as Sometimes I wonder, Song worth singing and My love among others and some new songs such as Mkazi wa chingoni and Sauka – Bendeka Bendeka and many more.”

The show will be supported by one of the Manchester’s finest deck spinners, DJ Forbes.

“We are ready to roll and take it up the flames. It’s gonna be serious business and there will be fire and more fireworks,” said DJ Forbes.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :