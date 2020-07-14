Piksy, Sangie in joint Extended Play

Malawi’s celebrated musicians Piksy and Sangie are working on a joint Extended Play to be released later this year.

In light of the EP whose title is yet to be communicated the two have come up with a live acoustic session to be released every Friday on their social media platforms.

Wisdom Phanga, Piksy’s manager said they decided to do the acoustic sessions while working on the EP for their fans to have a vibe of how the two are corelating.

“You know with this time of no shows due COVID-19, we thought of doing a live video session to give people a feel of how good they can work together.

“The video is one session but the EP will be out in a couple months time and it will be for sale,” said Phanga.

The manager said they will release a single or two from the EP.

On resumption of shows for the artist under the management of Five79 Promotions Phanga said they have decided to put everything on hold due to the novel pandemic Covid-19.

Government recently revamped its strict measures to stop entertainment as numbers are on the rise.

Phanga acknowledged teh virus has really affected musicians and the industry saying: “We have seen that other people are doing events. We tried to do two events, one in Blantyre and one in Lilongwe by then the cases were not as much, but now with how the numbers are rising we are now we have put everything on hold for now to see it goes.”

Malawi has registered well over 2,000 cases of infected people.

