Pindulani Seed Company donates K1.8 m medical supplies to Mangochi DHO 

Pindulani Seed Company has donated essential medical supplies worth K1.8 million to Mangochi District Hospital in response to PresidentLazarus Chakwera’s appeal for more support in fighting Covid-19 pandemic.

Managing Director for Pindulani Seed Company, Benedicto Chambo, said his company felt compelled to make the donation after the president made the appeal for the private sector to complement government’s efforts in ending Covid-19.

“The fight against the pandemic is not the responsibility of government alone but everyone’s responsibility, hence my company’s decision to take part in the fight by procuring the items for the hospital,” explained Chambo ,who is also Member of Parliament for Mangochi North Constituency.

The donated supplies include oxygen PG regulator gauge, pulse oximeter fingertip, thermometer infrared and glucometer, according to Chambo.

The seed company proprietor also called upon companies and businessmen in the country to show their social responsibility by helping government in fighting the pandemic,

Chambo, a survivor of Covid-19 himself, urged all Malawians to adhere to all the preventive measures to stop the spread of the disease, adding that those infected should remain hopeful.

“I tested positive last year. I recovered by following doctors’ instructions and the prevention measures that are shared through various media platforms,” he said.

Mangochi District Medical Officer (DMO), Dr. Chimwemwe Thambo, hailed Pindulani Seed Company for the donation, saying the district hospital was in need of more of such supplies.

The DMO said some of the equipment received will help the health workers in protecting themselves from being infected by their patients.

He further appealed to well-wishers to help in providing monitors and more preventive materials to the hospital.

Mangochi had, as of Tuesday, 467 active cases of COVID-19 with 232 recoveries out of 706 confirmed cases since the first case was recorded in the district.

The district has recorded seven COVID-19 deaths so far and three of these deaths were imported while four were local.

0 0 vote Article Rating

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!