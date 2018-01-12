Plem construction of Polytechnic College annex taking shape: Funded by AfDB

Construction of a four storey building to replace the old annex wing of Polytechnic, a constituent college of the University of Malawi, is progressing well with 28 per cent of concrete works completed.

Higher Education Science and Technology Project Coordinator, Dr Ignasio Ngoma said currently concrete work which comprised the framework structure has been completed.

“Since the inception of the project on September 15, 2016, we have made 28 percent of the progress whereby we have completed the frame structure and block works.

“Almost 72 percent of the work which is remaining right now is to do with finishing works which include plastering, fixing doors, window panes ceiling, painting and roofing among other works,” he said.

Ngoma pointed out that the building would house Information Communication Technology (ICT) hub, Open Distance Learning (ODL) and business centre.

“The building is mainly designed to have a ground level which will be used as a business and conference centre; first floor will have ICT services like Laboratory and internet facilities; second floor will be used as learning and teaching resource room while the fourth floor will have a lecture theater,” the Project Coordinator added.

Ngoma expressed optimism that once the building is completed, it would increase classroom space and expand enrolment rate for students at the college.

Supervisor for Joadah Consultants, Oluk William bemoaned financial constraints as some of the challenges delaying the project.

“Initially, the project was expected to be done within 52 weeks after launching it, but it has dragged on due to inconsistencies in funding. We hope to complete the works July this year (2018),” he observed.

The project is being funded by African Development Bank (ADB) to the tune of US$ 4,424, l43 (K3.3 billion ) and the contractor is PLEM Construction Company.

The annex wing at the Polytechnic is the first campus of the college and was built in late 1960’s before the construction of the current main campus near Queens Elizabeth Hospital along Masauko – Chipembere highway.

