PML plans to diversify the power technologies across the country

Power Market Limited (PML) says alongside other power market players Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM) and EGENCO, it has developed a short-term power generation investment plan in its efforts to diversify power technologies across the country.

It was projected that by 2021, the total supply capacity would be 602.3Megawatts (MW), which comprises hydropower (379.3MW), diesel power (52MW) and solar PV (121MW) and 132kV as well as Zambia – Malawi interconnector (50MW).

However, the planned generation forecast in the Integrated Resources Plan has been delayed due to several factors.

The present generation capacity is around 591 including diesel emergency power.

PML Director of Marketing and Corporate Services, Villant Jana, said this during the orientation of journalists and media professionals from the central region held in collaboration with the Ministry of Information and Digitilisation.

She said the company is currently negotiating Power Purchase Agreement (PPAs) with potential Independent Power Producers with different technologies.

“We aim to achieve the 1000 megawatts, which the government plans to attain by 2025,” she said.

Adding that this can only be achieved by bringing more investments in the power sector.

PML is optimistic about adding 130.28 megawatts to the grid by mid-2022 from solar and hydropower.

JCM Salima is already supplying 60MW of Solar power, and another 20 MW of Solar power with battery storage will be added in the year 2022 from Golomoti, Dedza. Mulanje HydroLTD at Ruo/Ndiza is currently supplying 8.2MW of hydropower. EGENCO added 18MW of hydropower from the Tedzani III hydro plant.

Another 21MW Solar project by Serengeti in Nkhotakota will be on the grid by mid this year. In addition, PML will be signing a PPA with Cedar Energy Ltd, a 3.08 MW project located on Muloza River in Mulanje.

Jana further said it will be difficult for Malawi to attain the 2063 agenda without a vibrant and efficient power market.

The agenda envisions a continued investment in the energy sector beyond hydro which is the main source of energy. The aim is to reduce the current shortage of power generation that has led to frequent power outages affecting the growth of industry and mining.

Earlier, the Director of Information and Digitisation, Chikumbutso Mtumodzi, urged the media to understand and appreciate the reasons for establishing the company as a single buyer.

“The media should make sure that citizens understand the role of the company and its importance; therefore, you should disseminate correct information to the public,” he said.

Mtumodzi said the government wants to attain a middle-class economy and energy is a vehicle to achieve the vision.

However, PML has been in operation since 2020 and is the only market player responsible for buying and selling power in the country and importing and exporting the same.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!