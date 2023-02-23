Poet Tendai Shaba partners with former President Dr. Joyce Banda in a poem project

February 23, 2023

Malawian poet Tendai Shaba has partnered with former President Dr. Joyce Banda on a new poem, which addresses gender gaps ahead of International Women’s Day 2023.

The poem it titled ‘No one left behind’. In a brief interview on Tuesday, Shaba said the audiovisual of the poem will be released worldwide on various streaming platforms on March 1, 2023.

In the poem, Dr. Joyce Banda narrates a speech while is Shaba reciting the poem. The poem was published at Pachulu Publishing.

Tendai with Dr Joyce Banda

Shaba said the poem emphasizes the need for every Malawian to take responsibility in addressing gender gaps.

“Special efforts are still required for us to see meaningful change. There are still critical gaps in equality that have left millions of women and girls behind,” he said.

In her remarks, Dr. Banda said it is important for Malawians to observe the gender landscape and ensure that the gender gaps are being closed.

