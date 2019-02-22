Police accused of killing albino murder suspect in cell: Luke family says ‘its ploy to protect biggie’

Sister to a suspect believed to be the master minder in the abduction of a 14-year-old boy with albinism in Dedza has said the police have killed his brother in cell.

Anne Luke, sister to Buleya Luke whom the police said has died of “natural causes” whilst in police custody has doubted the police account.

“My brother never complained of any ailments. Even yesterday, when he appeared in court, he looked healthy. The police have killed him,” said Anne in tears.

She said the police never allowed the relatives to see him at Area 3 police station which she said might have been a sign that he was being tortured.

Cousin to the deceased suspect, Samson Black said the police refused his request to accompany his uncle to Kamuzu Central Hospital.

“They flatly told me I could not join them. He was half naked and it was as if his skin was peeled off by hot water,” said Black.

Luke was said to be the key suspect who recruited those who abducted Goodson Makanjira at a fee of K800 000 which he never honored.

He is said to have known the markets for the body parts of people with albinism.

Apparently, he was willing to reveal the “biggie” behind the albino killings.

The family suspect Luke has been killed to protect the “biggie” and the powerful syndicate behind the albino ritual murders from being exposed.

Most of the suspects in albino killings either die under police custody or are reported to commit suicide in suspicious circumstance

Association of People with Albinism in Malawi (Apam) president Overstone Kondowe said he was suspicious with the police version whilst Lilongwe police spokesperson Kingsley Dandaula said people should wait for an autopsy report.

On Monday, European Union Ambassador Sandra Paesen called for serious criminal investigations and coordination among countries to fight abductions and killings of people with albinism.

According to Apam, since November 2014, the number of reported crimes against people with albinism in Malawi has risen to 152 cases, including 25 murders and more than 10 people missing.

