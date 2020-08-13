Police arrest 145 people in Chikwawa for not wearing masks

Malawi Police Service in Chikwawa on Friday arrested over 145 people for not wearing face masks as a strict preventive measure. Deputy national police spokesperson Thomeck Nyaude said close of business on Friday, 118 people had paid the 10,000 penalty.

The development comes few days after government effected new Covid 19 measures which include the compulsory wearing of face masks in public places.

However, the police have come under intense criticism that other law enfircers are enforcing the law when they themselves are not putting on the face masks thereby breaking the same very law they are enforcing.

Nyaude has since warned such police officers risk facing the same penalty just like anyone else.

