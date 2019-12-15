Police arrest 3 Chinese and Malawian over illegal mining
Malawi Police in Rumphi have arrested three Chinese nationals and a Malawian over illegal mining activities in the district.
The law enforcers have also impounded a truck full of minerals mined from Kapiri hills.
Rumphi police public relations officer Ulemu Kalua identified the Malawian as 36-year-old James Tembo.
Kalua said Tembo had a mining licence which he obtained as a government mining consultant and took advantage of this to abuse the licence to help the Chinese mine the minerals from the hills.
“They used heavy machines to mine the minerals,” said Kalua.
He said the suspects are expected to appear before court on Monday.
