Police arrest 3 men found with 4 pieces of Hippo teeth

August 20, 2020 Tiwonge Kumwenda-Mhango - Nyasa Times Be the first to comment

Three men in Kasungu are in police custody after being found in possession with four pieces of Hippopotamus teeth.

Kasungu Police Station spokesperson, Harry Namwaza, says the three suspects Justin Banda, 54, Eltone Ngoma, 71, and John Ngoma, 52, were arrested on the night of August 16, 2020 at Nkhamenya Trading Centre in the district.

The four pieces of Hippopotamus teeth weigh three kilograms.

“Police detectives in conjunction with officers from National Parks and Wildlife were following up on a tip that the suspects in question were offering for sale hippo teeth.

“The three were intercepted at Nkhamenya Trading Centre where upon searching them they were found in possession of four pieces of hippo teeth,” says Namwaza.

He says the three will appear in court soon to answer the charge of illegal possession of specimen of endangered species contrary to Section 110(b) of National Parks and Wildlife Act.

Justin Banda hails from Chimungu village, Traditional Authority Mponela in Dowa District, while Eltone Ngoma and John Ngoma are both from Kadoko village, Traditional Authority Kaluluma in Kasungu District.

