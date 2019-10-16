Police arrest 3 over fracas in between 2 villages along Mzuzu-Nkhata Bay Road

Malawi Police in Nkhata Bay have arrested three men in connection with the murder of a businessman in Nkhata Bay whose death led to the killing of four other people and torching of 30 houses on Tuesday in the northern lakeshore district.

Police spokesperson for Nkhata Bay, Kondwani James said the three arrested are Mavuto Moyo, 31, Kelvin Mhone, 37 and Enock Moyo, 23 from Nthulinga village in chief Timbiri’s area in the district.

The three are suspected of killing the businessman Gift Mugha, 35, who hailed from chief Kilipula’s area in Karonga.

James said peace and calm has returned to the two affected villages.

People from Nkondezi area in Nkhata Bay torched houses in Msakanene area in vengeance against the killing of a businessman.

Eye witnesses said the businessman had gone to Msakanene to get back his debt from a resident there.

“He went with a group of men. Instead of being cooperative, the person who owned the businessman the money shouted for helping, shouting there were thieves at his house. This prompted other people to come and they apprehended the businessman, killing him instantly whilst others who were with him run away,” said the resident.

In retaliation, people from Nkondezi where the businessman came from, descended on Msakenene, torching the houses and killing people in the process.



Meanwhile, Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development Symon Vuwa Kaunda, who is also Nkhata Bay Central legislator, put the number of the dead at six.

“Six people have died. I have bought three coffins and provided a lorry to ferry the bodies to Karonga. The three were residing at Mkondezi Settlement Scheme, but are originally from Traditional Authority Kyungu in Karonga District,” he said.

The minister said the other three dead are from Nkhata Bay.

