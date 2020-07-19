Police arrest 7 suspects in murder of Mponela Utd owner

Malawi Police Services (MPS) at Kanengo Station in Lilongwe havr confirmed the arrest of seven people in connection with the death of Mponela United owner and businessman Gracious Chikoma.

Chikoma is feared to have been murdered by a gang of people who kidnapped him from his home in Dowa.

He was found dead few days later afternoon his missing dumped along Kaunda road in Lilongwe.

According to Kanengo Police Stattion spokesperson Sub. Inspector Esther Mkwanda, the suspects are being remanded at Maula Prison pending trial.

Chikoma’s death came amid ownership wrangle of Mponela Football Club between the deceased who claimed to be the legitimate owner against Mlatho Technologies Company who were sponsoring the club after it earned promotion into the top flight league.

The wrangle started after news erupted that Chikoma wanted to sale the team’s place in second tier league to interested bidders due to financial constraints.

The team which was formally called Mponela United changed name to Mlatho Mponela immediately after in earned promotiom into the elite TNM Super League but unfortunately, they were relegated last season.

Chikoma, 45, hailed from Khuthe Village in Dowa District.

