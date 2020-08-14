Police arrest Chisoni students loan board CEO

August 14, 2020 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times 5 Comments

Malawi Police Service in Lilongwe have arrested Higher Education Students Loans Board executive director Chris Chisoni, National Police Spokesperson James Kadadzera has confirmed.

Chris Chisoni arrested

But he  did not give details of Chisoni’s arrest on Thursday.

However, information indicate that he gave out an K18 million contract to his wife’s firm EE & A Enterprises of Lilongwe  for printing diaries and  supply stationary to the board.

This was the time when the students loans board was experiencing cash-flow problems and had to cut the list of students seeking loans in public universities.

Before joining the board, Chisoni was a vocal critic of the government when he was the coordinator of Catholic Commission for Justice and Peace (CCJP).

timothy
timothy

same mistakes

2 hours ago
JONES
JONES

Shame Hlomwe hlomwe

2 hours ago
Notmypresident
Notmypresident

Beginning to believe we are just a country of thieves. Everyone here is stealing From somewhere.

2 hours ago
Lucius Mwaitha
Lucius Mwaitha

Very worry some

3 hours ago
John Masikiabayankhope
John Masikiabayankhope

shaaaa

3 hours ago
