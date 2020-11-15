Police arrest church sex offender

Malawi Police in Blantyre have arrested a church guard who was caught red handed defiling a 15-year-old girl within church premises where he guards.

Blantyre police public relations officer, Augustine Nkhwazi identified the suspected sexual offender as 31-year-old Clement Selenje.

Nkhwazi said Selenje is a security guard at St. Michaels and All Angels CCAP church and was caught defiling the girl around 21.45 in one of the toilets at the church.

“The girl is a daughter to one of the cleaners within the establishment of the church,” said Nkhwazi adding the incident took place on Wednesday.

Nkhwazi said Selenje will appear in court as soon as investigations are over to answer defilement charges.

