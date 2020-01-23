Police arrest contractor for removing solar panels on DC house over unpaid K700,000

Malawi police in Nkhata Bay arrested a contractor who removed solar panels on the roof of a house of a district commissioner at Likoma over unpaid K700 000 debt.

Police in Nkhata Bay said Jones Chombo was arrested after he removed the solar panels following the failure by the Likoma island council to pay him an outstanding balance of K700,000 as fee for installing the panels.

“He has been communicating with the council authorities to give him his money to no avail,” said the police.

In a telephone interview later, Chombo said he had been released but could not say on what conditions he was released.

