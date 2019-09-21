Police arrest granny over Lilongwe school violence

Malawi Police in Lilongwe have arrested a 79-year-old block leader in Area 49 following violence which erupted at a primary school, leading to damage of property.

Kanengo police spokesperson Esther Mkwanda said the police have since charged George Solomon Mkombe with inciting violence after he allegedly told learners at Shire Urban primary school to riot over Malawi Housing Corporation (MHC) land.

Mkwanda said Mkombe and some leaders in the area accused MHC of grabbing the school land where it has constructed houses.

The learners damaged school property as well as vandalizing machinery of the contractor who is building the houses.

MHC spokesperson Ernestina Lunguzi said the corporation was counting the cost of the damage, saying the learners even vandalized completed houses.

Mkombe hails from Masinja villsge in chief Kachindamoto’s area in Dedza.

