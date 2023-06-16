Police arrest Indian national for defiling 5-year old Malawian girl

Police in Limbe have arrested a 57-year-old Indian national for allegedly defiling a five-year old Malawian girl in Limbe.

It is alleged that the suspect, identified as Ramsigng Narissing Shinde was caught red handed at Maone residential area in Blantyre City.

Limbe Police Station Publicist, Aubrey Singanyama said the suspect is a neighbour to the victim’s parents and on Sunday evening, he invited the victim and her six-year-old sister into his bedroom by coaxing them with Chapati.

Singanyama adds that upon entry into his bedroom, Shinde, undressed both minors and subsequently defiled the victim in the presence of her sister.

In course of the act, the brother of the two girls abruptly entered the room where he allegedly caught the suspect red-handed and immediately alerted his parents, who took the matter to Limbe Police Station.

The minor was referred to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital for medical examination where results proved that the victim was defiled.

Shinde is expected to appear before court on Friday.

