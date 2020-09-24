Police arrest man for alleged murder of teenboy

September 24, 2020 Patrick Botha – Mana Be the first to comment

Malawi Police Service in Nkhata Bay have arrested a 26-year-old man for allegedly assaulting to death a 17-year-old boy at Nkhata Bay Market.

Nkhata Bay Police  Station spokesperson Kondwani James said the suspect, along with others, on May 28 this year assaulted the teenager to death.

He said police arrested the suspect on September 20 when he was spotted at a drinking joint in the district.

“He is the third suspect to be arrested in connection with the matter,” said James.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
shares
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
Minister Mtambo begs Mangochi for mercy over MCP’s one party atrocities:  ‘Healing past wounds’

Minister of Civic Education and National Unity Timothy Mtambo on Tuesday visited people of Moto Village, Traditional Authority (T/A) Chowe ...

Close