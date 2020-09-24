Police arrest man for alleged murder of teenboy

Malawi Police Service in Nkhata Bay have arrested a 26-year-old man for allegedly assaulting to death a 17-year-old boy at Nkhata Bay Market.

Nkhata Bay Police Station spokesperson Kondwani James said the suspect, along with others, on May 28 this year assaulted the teenager to death.

He said police arrested the suspect on September 20 when he was spotted at a drinking joint in the district.

“He is the third suspect to be arrested in connection with the matter,” said James.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print 0 shares