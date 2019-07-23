Police arrest man for demolishing tombs after relations failed to pay for coffins

Malawi Police in Mchinji have arrested a 23-year-old man for demolishing two tombs at a graveyard after the relations of the dead failed to pay for coffins which they had taken on debt to bury their loved ones.

Mchinji police spokesperson Kaitano Lubriano has said Robert Phiri went to a graveyard to demolish the tombs.

“The families of the dead got two coffins at the cost of K28, 000 but they only paid half the money and promised to pay the rest of the money later but failed to raise the other money on time which infuriated Phiri,” said Kaitano.

The police spokesperson said in anger, Phiri went to the graveyard and damaged the tombs.

