Police arrest man over biological’s daughter pregnancy

Malawi Police in Mzimba have arrested a 41-year-old father for allegedly impregnating his 15-year-old biological daughter.

Police say the man is from Kazuwulo village in the area of Inkosi Chindi in the same district.

Mzimba police deputy police spokesman, John Nyirongo, said the man was living with the daughter after separating with his wife in 2019.

Two women who came to nurse the girl “after she complained of feeling sick” discovered that the 15-year-old is five-months expectant.

The father has been charged with incest and will be taken to court soon.

In Lilongwe, police have arrested 29 -year-old Raffick Issa for allegedly defiling a 15 -year -old girl, who is a form one student at one of the secondary schools, in the city.

This has been confirmed by Kawale Police deputy publicist Mavuto Phiri.

He said the suspect, who is a tailor is suspected to have committed the offence on Monday, March 8, 2021 in Kawale 1 township.

According to Phiri, on this particular day, the girl was sent by her aunt to collect school uniform for her sister that was being sewn by the suspect, who is also a neighbor to the victim.

Upon her arrival at his house, Issa is said to have sent the girl to buy chips and other items at the nearby market and on her way back, it started raining heavily which forced the girl to seek refuge in his house and the suspect took advantage and allegedly defiled her.

The girl narrated the ordeal to her relatives who inturn reported the matter to block leaders and they called Kawale police to arrest him.

Phiri says Issa will appear in court soon to answer a defilement charge.

